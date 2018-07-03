1890 Wisconsin building to be restored as art center

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A historic building in Milwaukee that has housed a meat market, tavern, and charitable organization over the years is being renovated into an arts center.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the $6 million redevelopment of the Walker’s Point building is expected to be completed by December. It’ll include an event space, a cafe, gallery and art-studio space, as well as offices for nonprofit groups.

The building will house Arts @ Large, an organization that seeks to bring together different kinds of arts instruction in schools and neighborhoods throughout Milwaukee. The center will be part of a series of new projects that have appeared in the area.

The building was built in 1890 and served as a recreation and art center for children of several nationalities in the late 1930s.