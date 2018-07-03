BUILDING BLOCKS: 7Seventy7 apartment tower

Project name: 7Seventy7

Address: 777 N. Van Buren St., Milwaukee

Cost: $100 million

Size: 34 floors

Start date: Spring 2016

Estimated completion date: August 2018.

Owner: Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co.

Developer: Hines, of Houston, Texas

General Contractor: C.D. Smith Construction, Fond du Lac

Engineer: Magnusson Klemencic Associates Inc., Seattle

Lead Architect: Solomon Cordwell Buenz & Associates Inc., Chicago

Significance to the region: The apartment tower is the second high rise Northwestern Mutual has had built in downtown Milwaukee has had built in recent years, the first being its $450 million, 32-story headquarters, which was completed in 2017. The new building brings 308 new luxury apartments and 14 penthouse units to the area. It has a saltwater pool and terrace with gas grills, a golf simulator, a fitness center and yoga room, indoor and outdoor fireplaces and a sports bar with TVs, among other attractions and conveniences.