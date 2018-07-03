Michigan starts new infrastructure commission

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A new commission in Michigan is moving forward with a decades-long plan to revamp the state’s transportation and drinking-water systems and other infrastructure.

Gov. Rick Snyder signed a bill on Monday setting up a 27-member commission to provide recommendations on those matters.

The outgoing Republican governor introduced the idea in 2016, a year after alarms were sounded regarding lead contamination in Flint’s water supply. The state is still working to replace pipes in that city.

The commission will be split into a water council and a transportation council. It will place a priority on public health and the environment.

The new commission will manage the state’s water, transportation, roads and communication systems, among other things. The commission is expected to release a 30-year investment plan to improve those systems.