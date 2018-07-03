WisDOT names 12 contractors for $80M I-94 project

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has named 12 contractors who will work on an $80 million project to rebuild part of Interstate 94 near Foxconn’s manufacturing complex.

The work is part of WisDOT’s plans to accelerate the reconstruction of a section of the interstate running north and south between Milwaukee and the Illinois border to accommodate the $10 billion factory Foxconn Technology Group is having put up in Mount Pleasant. WisDOT announced in late June that Brownsville-based Michels Corp. would be the lead contractor on that job, beating out four other firms. Michels also has a separate, $168.8 million contract for another part of the I-94 work.

WisDOT has been working for quite some time on plans to rebuild the north-south running stretch of I-94 in Wisconsin but pushed the job forward after the state entered into a deal to bring Foxconn to southeast Wisconsin. The entire, 18.5-mile project is scheduled to be complete by Memorial Day 2020, according to WisDOT.

“Shippers and manufacturers already move over $90 billion in goods along this corridor every year,” according to a WisDOT news release. “We’re accelerating road construction work to ensure the freeway continues to support the rapid growth that is occurring across the corridor.”

Ten of the 12 contractors that won work on the central section of the I-94 reconstruction project have their headquarters in Wisconsin, and three are certified as Disadvantaged Business Enterprise companies, which are often owned by minorities, women or veterans. WisDOT said in a release that it has exceeded its initial DBE hiring goal; companies falling into that category will perform 12.3 percent of the work on the contract.

Here’s a rundown of the companies that have won work on I-94 reconstruction’s central phase and the type of jobs they’ll be doing:

Arrow-Crete Construction, Milwaukee, concrete work

Century Fence Company, Pewaukee, pavement marking

Con-Cor Company, Menomonee Falls, sawing concrete/asphalt

Diversified Infrastructure Services, Fond Du Lac, surveying

Hoffman Construction Company, Black River Falls, earthwork, storm-sewer and structure work and roadway removals

Homer Tree Service, Lockport, Illinois, clearing and grubbing

Lunda Construction, Black River Falls, installing concrete bridges

Mega Rentals, Madison, traffic control and pavement marking

Pavement Maintenance, Menomonee Falls, road sweeping

Payne & Dolan, Waukesha, asphalt paving

Pro Electric, Franksville, installing traffic-management systems

Surface Preparation Technologies, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, installing rumble strips