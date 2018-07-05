Quantcast
Federal funds to help with road repairs from UP flooding

By: Associated Press July 5, 2018 2:34 pm

The federal government is injecting $2 million to help patch up flood-damaged roads in Michigan's western Upper Peninsula.

