Madison company buys carousel from historic Ella's Deli

Madison company buys carousel from historic Ella’s Deli

By: Associated Press July 5, 2018 3:59 pm

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Madison health care software company has bought a carousel and decoration collection from the city’s historic Ella’s Deli.

WISC-TV reports that Epic purchased the items that were on display at the ice cream parlor and restaurant, which closed in January when owner Ken Balkin and his wife, Judy, decided to retire.

The outdoor children’s carousel has been visible from busy East Washington Avenue for decades.

Epic administrator Kara Rettenmund says the company wanted to preserve part of “this iconic Madison landmark.” Rettenmund says a decision hasn’t been made on where the items will be displayed on the Epic campus.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

