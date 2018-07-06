Quantcast
Heavy equipment targeted by US, China tariffs

By: Associated Press July 6, 2018 1:28 pm

A ship hauls containers in the port of Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province on Friday. The United States hiked tariffs on Chinese imports Friday and Beijing said it immediately retaliated in a dispute between the world's two biggest economies that President Donald Trump says he is prepared to escalate. (Chinatopix via AP)

The United States and China have launched the first phase of a trade war that could have far-reaching consequences. Each country will impose a 25 percent tariff on $34 billion worth of the other’s goods.

On the U.S. side, the Trump administration is seeking to limit the impact on American households by targeting industrial goods, not consumer products, though that will drive up costs for U.S. companies that may pass them on to consumers. Chinese imports targeted by the U.S. include:

— Airplanes, aircraft tires and engine components;

— Nuclear reactor equipment and parts;

— Marine and boat components;

— Industrial machinery;

— Heavy equipment and machinery for mining, construction and farming;

— Electrical and computer components;

— Steel products;

— Electric motors and generators;

— Communications and radio equipment; and

— Motor vehicles.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said “retaliatory tariffs” took effect Friday, but provided no other details. The Communist Party newspaper People’s Daily said tariffs were imposed on a list of U.S. goods released last month. They include:

— Pork, beef, chicken and other meat products;

— Soybeans;

— Seafood, from oysters and salmon to carp and catfish;

— Cheese, yogurt and other milk products;

— Fresh and refrigerated fruits and vegetables;

— Whiskey;

— Frozen orange juice;

— Tobacco products; and

— Automobiles.

