Some residents oppose plans for St. Paul park

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — City officials are deciding between two competing designs for a new downtown St. Paul park over objections of several residents named to help with the design.

The chosen design for Pedro Park will be shared with the Ackerberg Group, the Pioneer Press reported.

The Minneapolis-based development firm has said it’ll fund $1 million or more for park maintenance and construction as it develops a building next door.

St. Paul Parks and Recreation spokeswoman Clare Cloyd said the chosen design will be submitted to the city’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority, which is made of the city council, before the council makes any final decisions on granting Ackerberg official developer status.

The directive (from the council) was for us to design it so it can be put into the final development proposal that Ackerberg puts forth,” Cloyd said. “They wanted the public to have input, so that the concepts were developed through a public process.”

Some residents have said while the park needs new amenities, they oppose both concepts after the departure of citizen planners. The planners have resigned in protest because they say earlier ideas for the park were left out of the discussion.

Doug Throckmorton said his resignation from the group was a protest of “what I believe is the council’s ethically questionable and short-sighted intention in regard to the gift and plan for Pedro Park.”