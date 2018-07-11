Quantcast
BUILDING BLOCKS: Hilton hotel in Grand Chute

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com July 11, 2018 1:24 pm

Rendering courtesy of Hospitality Specialists

Project name: Home2 Suites by Hilton

Address: 5155 W. Grande Market Drive, Grand Chute

Size: 102 rooms

Start date: June 2018

Estimated completion date: Mid-2018

Owner: Appleton HS LLC

General Contractor: Immel Construction, Green Bay

Significance to the region: Officials recently broke ground on this new hotel in Grand Chute, near the Fox River Mall. The Home2 Suites by Hilton Grand Chute/Appleton will be a franchise that the owners will operate in a partnership with Hilton Hotels Corp.

