BUILDING BLOCKS: Hilton hotel in Grand Chute

Project name: Home2 Suites by Hilton
Address: 5155 W. Grande Market Drive, Grand Chute
Size: 102 rooms
Start date: June 2018
Estimated completion date: Mid-2018
Owner: Appleton HS LLC
General Contractor: Immel Construction, Green Bay
Significance to the region: Officials recently broke ground on this new hotel in Grand Chute, near the Fox River Mall. The Home2 Suites by Hilton Grand Chute/Appleton will be a franchise that the owners will operate in a partnership with Hilton Hotels Corp.