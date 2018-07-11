Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Milwaukee County just beginning plan to shuttle workers to Foxconn

Milwaukee County just beginning plan to shuttle workers to Foxconn

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com July 11, 2018 3:35 pm

With work on Foxconn's new factory underway in Racine County, Milwaukee officials are just beginning to discuss a question baked into the company's promise of bringing thousands of jobs: How will people get to the project site?

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo