Republican Steil raises $650,000 over 2 months for Congress

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican looking to replace House Speaker Paul Ryan says he has raised more than $650,000 in just over two months.

Bryan Steil reported the impressive fundraising totals Wednesday. He says the campaign, which got its start in late April after Ryan announced his retirement, has more than $615,000 cash on hand.

Steil is a member of the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents and a former aide to Ryan who has gotten the retiring speaker’s endorsement in the race.

The iron worker Randy Bryce and Janesville teacher Cathy Myers are running for the Democratic nomination.

Bryce collected $1.2 million between April and June.

The primary is scheduled for Aug. 14. The 1st Congressional District covers southeast Wisconsin and includes the cities of Janesville, Kenosha and Racine.