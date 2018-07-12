Contractor strikes Fond du Lac gas line, prompts evacuation

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — Some residents of Fond du Lac were told to leave their homes on Wednesday after a contractor struck a natural gas line.

Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue says fire crews were called just before 10 a.m. Wednesday after contractors replacing a house service line hit the gas line, causing a leak.

Crews began canvassing the area to gauge gas concentrations. Alliant Energy also responded.

Several residents were told to leave until the leak could be stopped. Alliant crews shut off gas service for about 30 customers.

Residents were allowed to return home after the area was found to be safe. Gas service was expected to be restored on Wednesday afternoon.