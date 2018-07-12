Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Fire truck procession escorts firefighter’s body

Fire truck procession escorts firefighter’s body

By: Associated Press July 12, 2018 9:10 am

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (AP) — Hundreds of people lined the streets in Sun Prairie and beyond as a procession of fire trucks escorted the body of a fallen firefighter to a funeral home.

Some people held candles on Wednesday night, others held signs to pay their respects to Cory Barr and support his family, which includes his wife Abby and 3-year-old twin girls.

Fire trucks from throughout the region took part in the procession from the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office in McFarland to the Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home in Sun Prairie.

Barr was killed on Tuesday evening when a contractor punctured a natural gas line in downtown Sun Prairie, causing an explosion and fire that destroyed at least two businesses and heavily damaged others.

Firefighters were back at the scene about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday when a small fire re-ignited at Glass Nickel Pizza.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo