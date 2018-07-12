Five more information sessions planned for bidding on Foxconn project

State officials have planned five more meetings to inform contractors about how they can work on the $10 billion factory complex Foxconn is building in Racine County.

The meetings have been scheduled for these dates, times and places:

July 25, from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College, 2740 W. Mason St., Green Bay

July 26, from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Chippewa Valley Technical College Energy Education Center, 4000 Campus Road, Eau Claire

Aug. 1, from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Gateway Technical College, SC Johnson iMet Center, 2320 Renaissance Blvd., Sturtevant

Aug. 1, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Gateway Technical College, SC Johnson iMet Center, 2320 Renaissance Blvd. Sturtevant

Aug. 2, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the MGE Innovation Center, 510 Charmany Drive, Madison

Registration for each of these will start 30 minutes before the actual sessions start. Companies that attend will receive information telling them how to bid on construction contracts for Foxconn’s plant. Preparatory work is already being done at the company’s site in Mount Pleasant, and work on the project’s main construction phases is expected to get underway in early- or mid-2019.

This latest round of information sessions is specifically meant for companies that provide goods and services related to construction planning, roadways, site utilities, foundations, structures, enclosures, materials and equipment and mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems. State officials say that contracts will be bid out using a clear and detailed process, and that they will work in good faith to give priority to Wisconsin companies and put “Wisconsin first.”

Representatives of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., Gilbane Building Company and M+W Group will be on hand at the coming information sessions. Companies can attend free of charge but must first get registered by going to wisconnvalley.wi.gov.

Companies that are interested in bidding are also being asked to: