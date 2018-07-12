High water levels causing damage on Lakes Superior, Michigan

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — High water levels on Lake Superior and Lake Michigan have been causing trouble for some shoreline municipalities in recent years.

Lauren Fry is the lead water-levels forecaster at the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers in its Detroit District office. She estimates water levels on Lake Superior will remain about 4 inches above average during the next six months.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the increase in lake levels has caused beaches to erode and is threatening roads and properties near the lakefronts.

Luke Zoet is an assistant professor of geoscience at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He says erosion makes bluffs steeper and more prone to small-or medium-scale landslides.

Zoet says the university is using instruments called extensometers to gather data on the movement of bluffs that are being eroded.