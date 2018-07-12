Opponents speak out against anchor supports for oil pipeline

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (AP) — More than two dozen people spoke out at a public hearing against a proposal calling for more anchor supports in the Straits of Mackinac to bolster twin oil pipelines.

Enbridge Inc. is asking the Department of Environmental Quality to allow the installation of 48 additional supports for its Line 5 pipes. A public hearing on Wednesday evening in Mackinaw City drew in owners of waterfront property, environmentalists and others.

Line 5 extends from Superior, Wisconsin, to Sarnia, Ontario. A nearly 5-mile section runs beneath the straits, where Lake Huron and Lake Michigan converge.

The company has made several requests to install supports after gaps were discovered beneath the pipes. The DEQ earlier granted a permit for 22 supports.

Environmental groups want Line 5 decommissioned and say the supports wouldn’t necessarily make it safer.