State marks completion of new interchange for Highway 441 project

State and local officials cut a ribbon on Wednesday to mark the completion of a new interchange where Interstate 41 meets Wisconsin Highway 441 southwest of Appleton.

The new interchange comes as part of a $400 million project to rebuild six miles of Highway 441, also known as U.S. Highway 10. Once that work is done, Highway 441 will have six lanes along a stretch running through parts of Winnebago, Outagamie and Calumet counties.

Gov. Scott Walker announced last year that the project will be completed a year sooner than first planned, in 2019 rather than 2020. He attributed the advanced schedule to savings at the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The work on the new interchange for Interstate 41 and Wisconsin 441/U.S. 10 included the construction of a second bridge going across Little Lake Butte des Morts, which lies to the east, and the rehabilitation of the existing Roland Kampo Bridge.