Quantcast
Trending
Home / Editors' Picks / WisDOT inks $16M job near Foxconn; work starts on central section of I-94

WisDOT inks $16M job near Foxconn; work starts on central section of I-94

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com July 12, 2018 3:08 pm

As work starts on the second phase of an accelerated project to rebuild Interstate 94 south of Milwaukee, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation has approved a $16.3 million job to overhaul another roadway near the Racine County site where Foxconn Technology Group is building its new factory.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo