Flags ordered at half-staff for fallen firefighter

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker has ordered that all U.S. and Wisconsin flags be flown at half-staff at state buildings and military installations in honor of Cory Barr, the Sun Prairie firefighter killed in an explosion and fire earlier this week.

The directive is effective now through Saturday, when a memorial service will be held for Barr. Authorities say Barr was off duty when the gas leak occurred in downtown Sun Prairie on Tuesday, but went to the scene to help residents and business patrons leave. Fire officials say dozens of people had left before the massive explosion and fire erupted.

Walker’s order says Barr leaves behind a legacy of selflessness, service and commitment to others.