Foxconn plans to analyze workers’ health data in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Foxconn Technology Group plans to work with a regional health-care system to lower the cost of health care for future employees at its $10 billion manufacturing complex planned in southeast Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that Foxconn and Advocate Aurora Health officials had signed a memorandum of understanding for the partnership on Thursday.

The Taiwanese tech company and Advocate Aurora have agreed to work together on systems to collect and analyze health data from Foxconn workers in Wisconsin.

Advocate Aurora officials say they can provide medical assistance and preventive care to the 13,000 employees Foxconn expects to employ at the Racine County facility.

Foxconn is trying to change how health care is delivered. The company currently collects dietary and fitness data from its 1.2 million workers in mainland China.