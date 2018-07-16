Walker declares state of emergency on Washington Island

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker has declared a state of emergency on Door County’s Washington Island as islanders try to recover from the failure of an underwater electrical cable.

The cable failed June 15, causing a 20-minute power outage before back-up generators kicked in. Robert Cornwell, manager at Washington Island Electric Cooperative, said ice had damaged the cable.

The cooperative had the section repaired by June 27 but officials fear the entire cable remains damaged. The cooperative wants to replace the cable by the end of the year at an estimated cost of at least $2.5 million.

Walker issued an executive order Friday declaring a state of emergency on the island. The order will help the cooperative go through the Department of Natural Resources’ permitting process faster and directs state agencies to help the island.