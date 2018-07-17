Quantcast
FEMA teams to visit northern Wisconsin damaged by flooding

FEMA teams to visit northern Wisconsin damaged by flooding

By: Associated Press July 17, 2018 2:40 pm

SUPERIOR, Wis. (AP) — County officials in northern Wisconsin are hoping the Federal Emergency Management Agency will validate their estimates of about $11 million in damages caused by last month’s flooding.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that emergency managers from Douglas, Bayfield, Burnett, Ashland and Iron counties documented flood damage in a briefing with FEMA officials on Monday.

Wisconsin Emergency Management has informed county officials about the federal process for conducting preliminary damage assessments, which will take place this week.

Three teams with FEMA also will tour damage in the areas hit hardest by floods this week, including Douglas and Bayfield counties. The damages that took place over the weekend will be included in the agency’s assessments.

