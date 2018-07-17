Milwaukee Electrical Training Trust purchases Greenfield building for training center

The Milwaukee Electrical Training Trust has purchased the former ITT Technical Institute building on Layton Avenue in Greenfield and plans to open a training center in it, according to a news release on Monday.

It will be the second of two training centers the Milwaukee Electrical Joint Apprenticeship & Training Center now plans to open run. Besides the one on Layton in Greenfield, the center will have one on West Plank Court in Wauwatosa. The training centers are for electricians, residential-project wiremen, journey wiremen electricians and low-voltage electricians and apprentices from the Milwaukee, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan areas. The campus expansion is meant to meet the growing demand for skilled trades’ workers in the electrical field.

“To try to keep up with the demands of the electrical industry, we decided it was time to expand to another campus due to our customers’ expanding needs,” Henry Hurt, chairman of the Milwaukee Electrical JATC trust, said in a statement. “You never stop learning when you’re an apprentice or journeyman, this expansion allows us to keep current with technology and growth of the industry.”

Milwaukee Electrical Joint Apprenticeship & Training Center plans to have the 34,000-square-foot, building at 6300 W. Layton, Greenfield, ready by early September for the start of fall-semester classes, Dan Large, training director, said in the release.

The Milwaukee Electrical JATC is supported by the National Electrical Contractors Association and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 494.