BUILDING BLOCKS: Punch Bowl Social

Project name: Punch Bowl Social

Address: 320 West Highland Ave., Milwaukee

Size: 24,000 square feet, two stories

Start time: Mid-September 2018

Estimated completion time: Spring 2019

Owner/designer: Punch Bowl Social

Architect: Rinka Chung Architecture

Developer: Head of the Herd Real Estate Development LLC

Significance to the region: Punch Bowl Social will bring a restaurant, bar and entertainment venue to the entertainment block that’s being built next to the Milwaukee Bucks’ new arena Punch Bowl Social has won recognition for its “eatertainment” offerings, which pair made-from-scratch dishes and craft beverages with games and other social activities.