BUILDING BLOCKS: Punch Bowl Social

Project name: Punch Bowl Social
Address: 320 West Highland Ave., Milwaukee
Size: 24,000 square feet, two stories
Start time: Mid-September 2018
Estimated completion time: Spring 2019
Owner/designer: Punch Bowl Social
Architect: Rinka Chung Architecture
Developer: Head of the Herd Real Estate Development LLC
Punch Bowl Social will bring a restaurant, bar and entertainment venue to the entertainment block that's being built next to the Milwaukee Bucks' new arena Punch Bowl Social has won recognition for its "eatertainment" offerings, which pair made-from-scratch dishes and craft beverages with games and other social activities.