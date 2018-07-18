Quantcast
Walker trying to win federal aid for island power outage

By: Associated Press July 18, 2018 1:47 pm

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker says his administration is trying to secure federal aid to help replace a damaged underwater electrical cable that powers Washington Island.

The cable failed on June 15, causing a 20-minute outage before back-up generators kicked in. Authorities say ice damaged the cable.

The island’s electrical co-operative was able to repair the damaged section of cable but officials believe the entire cable has been weakened. They want to replace it by the end of the year, at a cost of at least $2.5 million.

Walker declared a state of emergency on the island last week. He told reporters in Appleton on Wednesday that his administration is in discussions with the federal government in hopes of winning aid to help replace the cable before the weather turns cold.

