Appleton signs off on sports complex funding

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — The city of Appleton has approved a plan for the construction of a $30 million indoor sports complex in the Fox Valley.

The project will be paid for by hotel-room tax revenue in the Fox Cities. Appleton was the last of 10 municipalities to sign off on the plan.

Grand Chute officials were concerned Appleton’s hesitation in approving the money would delay the project and end up driving up the project’s cost. Grand Chute Chairman Dave Schowalter tells WLUK-TV the delay will add $40,000 to construction costs because of the need now to work through the winter.

The center will have three competition spaces, an NHL sized ice rink for hockey games and well as four basketball courts and eight volleyball courts. It’s expected to open in October 2019.