Milwaukee public works director retires for new post in New Orleans

Milwaukee Public Works Commissioner Ghassan Korban will retire at the end of August after three decades in city government, officials announced on Wednesday.

Korban began as a project engineer in Milwaukee’s public works department in 1987 and served in a variety of roles before Mayor Tom Barrett appointed him commissioner of the department in 2011. He was re-appointed commissioner and confirmed in 2012 and 2016. His last day is Aug. 24.

Some of Korban’s accomplishments include overseeing Milwaukee’s streetcar project, carrying out the city’s high-impact paving program and advancing its green-infrastructure initiative. He holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and a master’s degree in construction management from Marquette University.

Korban isn’t leaving the profession altogether, though.

He will take over as executive director of the Sewerage and Water Board of the city of New Orleans on Sept. 3.

“It is with mixed emotions that I announce my retirement from the City of Milwaukee DPW,” Korban said. “It has been my distinct honor to work with an excellent public works staff throughout my career here, and I will miss their dedication to and hard work for city of Milwaukee residents.”