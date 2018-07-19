Report: Lake oil spill in Michigan would cost nearly $2B

By ED WHITE

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Experts predict that a worst-case scenario leak of an old underwater oil pipeline running along the place where Lake Michigan and Lake Huron meet would cost nearly $2 billion.

The state of Michigan released a draft of a report by an independent team of scientists who estimate that more than half the cost would from cleanup expenses, as well as lost tourism income.

The scientists were trying to gauge what would happen if there were a spill from Canadian company Enbridge’s Line 5, which runs beneath the Straits of Mackinac.

Enbridge says the pipeline is in good shape and that the scenarios listed in the report are “purely hypothetical.” But critics say the 65-year-old line is vulnerable to leaks and should be shut down.

Keith Creagh, Michigan natural resources director, says Line 5 can’t remain in its current form.