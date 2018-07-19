Walker appears with Trump for worker event at White House (UPDATE)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker attended a White House ceremony on Thursday with President Donald Trump and members of his Cabinet, at which they discussed taking steps to support American workers, including those will be working at the planned Foxconn Technology Group project in Wisconsin.

Walker was among many other elected officials, business leaders and others who were at the event.

Trump signed an executive order establishing a new council that will seek remedies to the country’s most pressing workforce needs. The council will be charged with creating a national strategy for making sure Americans have access to affordable schooling and job training.

The agreement was signed by various companies, including Foxconn.

Trump referred to his recent visit to Wisconsin for the Foxconn groundbreaking and told Walker that he had done a “good job” landing the project.