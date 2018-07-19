Quantcast
Wisconsin unemployment ticks upward in June

By: Associated Press July 19, 2018 12:46 pm

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new report shows Wisconsin’s unemployment rate ticked up slightly last month.

The state Department of Workforce Development released data Thursday showing the unemployment rate was 2.9 percent in June. That’s up from a record-low of 2.8 percent in May and April.

The national unemployment rate was 3.8 percent in June.

Wisconsin’s rate for labor-force participation was 68.9 percent in June, unchanged from May. The state added 5,500 private-sector jobs last month; the manufacturing sector alone added 2,600 positions. The government sector added 1,900 positions, including 1,700 local-government jobs.

