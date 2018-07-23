Nicholson outraises Vukmir in U.S. Senate race, but she has more cash

The Republican Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson outraised his rival for the Republican Party’s nomination between April and June, but state Sen. Leah Vukmir has more cash on hand than he for the final weeks of the campaign.

Finance reports filed with the Federal Election Commission shed light on the campaigns three weeks before the fast-approaching primary election, which will take place Aug. 14.

Nicholson reported raising just over $1 million during the second quarter of the year, abut the same as what he had brought in over the first three months.

Vukmir increased her collections but still trailed Nicholson. She raised $582,000 between January and March and about $670,000 in the second quarter.

But she entered July with nearly $817,000 worth of cash on hand. Nicholson had $770,000. Still, Nicholson has benefited from millions of dollars more worth of spending by outside group.