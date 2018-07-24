Chicago’s Walsh Construction low-bidder on $161M I-94 reconstruction

Chicago’s Walsh Construction is the low bidder to lead the final phase of an accelerated job to rebuild Interstate 94 between Milwaukee and the Illinois border and make way for Foxconn’s massive factory in Mount Pleasant.

Walsh out-bid Brownsville’s Michels Corp. for the job, offering $161.5 million for the 7.5-mile reconstruction. That came in well under Michels’ offer for $209.9 million. The project would rebuild I-94 between County Highway G in Racine County to College Avenue in Milwaukee County, reconstructing an interchange at 7 Mile Road and building a new interchange at Elm Road.

WisDOT aims to hire Disadvantaged Business Enterprises, firms often owned by women, minorities and veterans, for 10 percent of the work on the project.

The job is the last in a trio of big awards for the I-94 reconstruction project. WisDOT previously awarded two contracts worth some $250 million to Michels Corp. on I-94, in addition to various road work and demolition projects near Foxconn’s Mount Pleasant site.

Work is underway on parts of the I-94 project, and the agency hopes to complete the entire job before Memorial Day 2020, making it the “fastest mega project in WisDOT history,” according to a news release from the agency.