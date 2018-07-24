Finnish company purchases 4 paper mills

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (AP) — A Finnish company has signed a definitive agreement to purchase four paper mills in Wisconsin for $615 million.

Expera Specialty Solutions has been sold to Ahlstom-Munksjo, a publicly traded paper company based in Helsinki, Finland.

Addie Teeters, a spokeswoman for Expera, says operations at the Kaukauna mill and its three sister mills in Wisconsin are expected to continue under the new owner. She says the number of people employed there will also be unchanged.

Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson said the sale will be helpful the company. The transaction is expected to be completed later in the year.

Expera makes specialty paper products for industrial, technical and food-packaging uses. The company nowemploys about 1,800 people. Its mill in Kaukauna has been operating for 135 years.