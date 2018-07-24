Foxconn names 37 contractors for construction of first building (UPDATE)

Foxconn Technology Group named 37 contractors on Tuesday that will be helping put up the first building at the company’s manufacturing site in Mount Pleasant.

The 12,000-square-foot structure will provide office space to construction companies working on other projects in what has been deemed the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park. The new building will also have a research and development center, where Foxconn will work on various applications of its advanced display technology. Crews are expected to begin working on the first building at the Foxconn site in August and wrap up late this year.

Of the 37 contractors to win work on this project, just three of those from Wisconsin have their headquarters more than 60 miles from Foxconn’s site in Mount Pleasant.

Only seven of the companies are from outside the state. Of those companies, most hail from Illinois, and all have offices in Wisconsin.

The contractors from Illinois include the concrete supplier Ozinga, rebar supplier Midwest Construction Materials, Mariana Plants and overhead-door company Paul Reilly Company. Besides the companies from Illinois, SiteOne Landscape Supply, from Georgia, and ASC Pumping Equipment, from Kansas, also won work on the project.

Six of the 37 firms to win work as part of this phase are owned by women, minorities or veterans.

Foxconn and the lead contractors M+W Group and Gilbane have set quotas that call for companies from Wisconsin to perform 70 percent of the construction work on project and for 10 percent to specifically go to companies that have their headquarters in Racine County. Project managers also have a goal of ensuring 10 percent of the work goes to companies owned by women, minorities and veterans.

“Today’s announcement reflects Foxconn’s continued commitment to a ‘Wisconsin First’ plan by working with companies all across the State,” said Louis Woo, special assistant to the Foxconn Founder and CEO Terry Gou in a statement. “We are proud all of these companies have Wisconsin operations, and it is good to see that many are from Southeast Wisconsin, as well as some from the Madison area, the Fox Valley and West Central Wisconsin.”

Here’s the list of the 37 companies that are build Foxconn’s first structure, where they are from and the type of work they’ll be doing:

Aerial Specialists, Racine, renting lifts and other equipment

Airflow, Milwaukee, installing HVAC equipment

Arrow Marine Transport, Kenosha, providing trucking services

ASC Pumping Equipment, Olathe, Kansas, installing fire-protection pumping equipment

Builders Hardware, Menomonee Falls, providing hollow metal doors, frames and hardware

Carlson-SRS Langer, a joint venture out of Racine, roofing

Dickow Cyzak Tile Company, Kenosha, installing ceramic tile

DK Contractors, Pleasant Prairie excavating

E3 Group, Milwaukee, commissioning and design services

Halquist Stone, Sussex, installing decorative stone

Hiram Power, Racine, supplying lightingHVA Products, Mequon, installing gas-unit heaters and air curtains

Ideal Crane, Madison, crane rentals

Jasperson Sod Farms, Franksville, supplying landscaping materials

Johnson Controls International, Milwaukee, installing temperature-control systems and equipment

Johnson’s Nursery, Menomonee Falls, supplying plant materials supplies

Kevco, New Berlin, caulking

KMI Construction, Brookfield, masonry

Lange Brothers Woodwork Company, Milawukee, supplying millwork

Mariana Plants, Garden Prairie, Illinois, supplying plant materials

Midwest Construction Materials, Rockford, Illinois, supplying rebar

Milwaukee Plate Glass, Milwaukee, installing aluminum windows and entrances

Mortl Restoration, Wauwatosa, caulking, patching and washing

Ozinga, Mokena, Illinois, supplying concrete

Paul Reilly Company, Glendale Heights, Illinois, installing overhead sectional doors

Postorino Decorating, Racine, painting and staining

Precise Contractors, Brookfield, excavating

Professional System Analysis, Germantown, tests and balances

Red Cedar Steel Erection, Menomonie, steel erection

Scott’s Pressure Washing Services, Muskego, final panel washing

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Roswell, Georgia, supplying irrigation materials

Systems LLC, Germantown, installing loading-dock equipment

Vyron Corporation, Waukesha, installing make-up air units

Werner Electric, Appleton, supplying electrical switchgear

Witte Supply Company, Burlington, supplying landscaping materials

Wolter Power Systems (Division of WI Lift Truck Corp), Brookfield, supplying generators

YUTKA Fencing, Kenohsa, supplying fencing