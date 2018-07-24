Quantcast
John Goodman in ad opposing right to work

John Goodman in ad opposing right to work

By: Associated Press July 24, 2018 11:47 am

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The actor John Goodman is starring in a radio ad opposing the so-called right-to-work law that will be put before voters in Missouri on Aug. 7.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Tuesday that the ad is airing in the St. Louis market.

Goodman says the right-towork law is marketed as a way to help workers. But he tells voters to “look a little deeper, and you’ll see it’s all about corporate greed.”

Goodman went to high school and college in Missouri. The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists paid for the ad.

If Missouri does adopt a right-to-work law, it will join several other Midwestern states that have done so in recent years. Wisconsin became a right-to-work state in 2015.

Right-to-work supporters say workers should be able to choose whether they pay fees in industries that require union membership.
Missouri lawmakers passed a right-to-work law last year. But opponents gathered enough signatures to put it to a public vote.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

