Mitchell compares himself to character with disabilities

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mahlon Mitchell is comparing himself to a movie character with developmental disabilities.

Mitchell and other candidates were asked at a forum on Sunday which actor would portray them in a film. Mitchell responded that his pick would be Cuba Gooding Jr., then noted the actor once played a character named Radio who had developmental disabilities.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported on Monday that Mitchell’s comment drew laughter from the audience and other forum participants.

Beth Sweeden, executive director of Wisconsin’s Board for People with Developmental Disabilities, said Mitchell’s attempt at humor was not helpful.

Kirsten Allen, a spokeswoman for Mitchell, said Mitchell was not trying to make a joke, and was being serious.