State authorizes $20,000 worth of grants to help Sun Prairie

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker is announcing that $20,000 worth of disaster-relief grants will be available to help victims of a natural-gas explosion this month in Sun Prairie.

The Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority grants will be available to provide emergency-housing assistance to residents who lost their home because of the explosion and fire.

Volunteer Sun Prairie firefighter Cory Barr died in the explosion, which occurred on July 10 and destroyed six businesses and one house.

Walker says the loans are another way to help Sun Prairie recover.