BUILDING BLOCKS: Meadow View Elementary School

Project: The Oconomowoc Area School District’s Meadow View Elementary School

Cost: $27.2 million

Size: 112,000 square feet

Start month: April 2018

Estimated completion month: August 2019

Owner: Oconomowoc Area School District

General Contractor: Oliver Construction, Oconomowoc; Nicholas & Associates, Mount Prospect, Ill.

Lead Architect: Eppstein Uhen Architects, Milwaukee

Significance to the region: People living in the Oconomowoc Area School District voted resoundingly to pass a referendum calling for the construction of a new elementary school and perform maintenance and add space to the district’s other schools. The new 112,000-square-foot Meadow View Elementary School will be big enough for 675 students and have open classrooms with moveable glass walls, administration spaces and a cafeteria.