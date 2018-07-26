Quantcast
Trending
Home / Editors' Picks / Neitzel catching breath after stinting heading up Dept. of Administration

Neitzel catching breath after stinting heading up Dept. of Administration

By: Chris Thompson July 26, 2018 12:56 pm

Scott Neitzel compares leading the Wisconsin Department of Administration to a relay race: He ran as hard as he could for as long as he could.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo