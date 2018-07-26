PSC approves Foxconn transmission lines

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin regulators have signed off on American Transmission Company’s plan to build a new substation and transmission lines to power Foxconn Technology Group’s massive flat-screen plant in Mount Pleasant.

The Public Service Commission voted 3-0 on Thursday to approve the project. The work is expected to cost between $117 million and $120 million, depending on the route used.

Ratepayers across ATC’s service area, which includes Wisconsin and parts of Illinois, Minnesota and Michigan. ATC officials didn’t immediately know how much of an increase those ratepayers will face.