Foxconn-related work on Braun Road to start in little over a week

Work will begin in a little more than a week on a reconstruction of Braun Road in Racine County as part of road projects being done to accommodate the massive factory Foxconn Technology Group is building nearby.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said Friday that the Braun Road project is scheduled to get underway the week of Aug. 6. The work will widen a stretch of roadway running between County Highway H and Interstate 94’s East Frontage Road, giving it six lanes.

The initial work will add eastbound lanes and a box culvert. The project is scheduled to wrap up in 2019.

Once widened, that stretch of Braun Road will be one of the main routes drivers use to get to and from the Foxconn factory and related developments. Besides the work to Braun Road, state officials have sought to accommodate the Foxconn project by moving forward with other local road projects and advancing their schedule for widening I-94 between Milwaukee and Illinois state line.