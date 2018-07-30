Quantcast
Sheboygan plans to use TIF district for downtown ‘innovation hub’

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com July 30, 2018 3:38 pm

The city of Sheboygan is seeking to spur the redevelopment of a 108-acre site in its central city using a plan that's scheduled to go before local officials next month. The plan aims to anchor development in the city's downtown by bringing companies, colleges and other tenants together in an "innovation hub" with between 30,000 and ...

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

