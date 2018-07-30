US pending home sales rose 0.9 percent in June

By JOSH BOAK

AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — More Americans signed contracts to buy homes in June than in May, but the number of pending sales has slipped over the past year.

The National Association of Realtors said on Monday that its index for pending home sales rose by 0.9 percent last month to 106.9. But considered over the course of a year, pending home sales have fallen by 2.5 percent.

There are signs that home-buying has stalled in recent months because of the combined effects of rising prices, higher mortgage rates and a dearth of sales listings.

Considered over the course of a month, pending sales increased in all of the country’s four geographic regions: the Northeast, Midwest, South and West. But pending sales have also tumbled in all four regions during the past year, especially in the Northeast and West, where homes are generally more expensive than in other regions.

Pending sales offer a way to gauge home purchases that are completed a month or two later.

After months of showing steady gains, the housing market has displayed evidence of stalling.

The Realtors said last week that completed sales of existing homes fell by 0.6 percent in June from the previous month and by 2.2 percent over the past 12 months. The median sales price rose 5.2 percent over the past year to $276,900, about double the pace of wage gains.

Sales of newly built homes tumbled 5.3 percent in June, while groundbreakings also fell, according to the Commerce Department.