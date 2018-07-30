Wisconsin sales tax holiday about to begin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s five-day sales tax holiday is about to begin.

Shoppers won’t have to pay sales taxes on clothing, computers and school supplies Wednesday through Sunday.

The holiday comes with plenty of strings attached.For the exemption to apply to it, an item of clothing must cost less than $75; computers must be purchased for personal use and cost $750 or less; school personal-computer-supply item must cost$250 or less; and school-supply items must cost $75 or less.

Republican Gov. Scott Walker signed a bill in April establishing the one-time sales tax holiday. The policy is expected to cost the state nearly $15 million in lost revenue.

Democrats have decried the holiday as an election-year gimmick.