Fleet Farm builds first store in South Dakota

By: Associated Press July 31, 2018 7:44 am

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Fleet Farm’s first foray into South Dakota is resulting in a $15.6 million store in Sioux Falls.

A building permit filed with the city shows the Wisconsin retailer is building a 185,000-square-foot store and a lumber yard and gas station. The Argus Leader says developers are hoping the store, which carries everything from farm equipment to kayaks, will spur additional retail development near the 24-acre Fleet Farm site.

The store isn’t far from the expanding Sanford Sports Complex development near Interstate 29. Fleet Farm has 37 stores, in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and North Dakota.

