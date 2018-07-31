Quantcast
Home / Government / MnDOT seeks to raise bar for diversity on public projects

MnDOT seeks to raise bar for diversity on public projects

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires July 31, 2018 9:49 am

By BRIAN JOHNSON BridgeTower Media Newswires Contractors on Minnesota state highway and small mass-transit projects that receive federal money may have to stretch a little farther in the next few years to meet goals meant to ensure women- and minority-owned companies are getting work on those sorts of jobs. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is proposing setting goals calling for ...

