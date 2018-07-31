Walker campaign releases 4 regional Foxconn ads

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker’s campaign is launching four new television ads touting what he’s deeming Foxconn Technology Group’s economic benefits for Wisconsin.

The ads will begin running on Tuesday in Green Bay, western Wisconsin, northern Wisconsin and southeastern Wisconsin. Each features workers from the particular region an ad is running in speaking about how the flat-screen plant Foxconn is building in Mount Pleasant will help their businesses.

Walker appears in each ad promising Foxconn won’t get state incentives if it doesn’t create jobs or spend a certain amount of money in Wisconsin.

Walker signed a bill last year handing the Taiwanese electronics giant up to $4.5 billion in incentives. Critics maintain the state is giving up too much to one company and the Mount Pleasant plant will do little to benefit places outside southeastern Wisconsin.

Walker’s campaign declined to say how much the ads cost.