Quantcast
Trending
Home / Building Blocks / BUILDING BLOCKS: New Green Bay Packaging paper mill

BUILDING BLOCKS: New Green Bay Packaging paper mill

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com August 1, 2018 11:45 am

(Rendering courtesy of Green Bay Packaging)

(Rendering courtesy of Green Bay Packaging)

Project name: Green Bay Packaging paper mill

Address: 1700 N. Webster Court, Green Bay

Size: 24,000 square feet, two stories

Cost: $583 million

Start month: September 2018

Estimated completion time: Early 2021

Owner: Green Bay Packaging

General contractor: Miron Construction, Neenah

Engineer: KSH Solutions, San Antonio, Texas

Equipment installation: Voith, Germany

Significance to the region:This mill will replace Green Bay Packaging’s 71-year-old mill in Green Bay. It will be the first new paper mill built in Wisconsin in more than 30 years. The project is expected to create 1,000 construction jobs and will require approximately 1.5 million labor hours.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo