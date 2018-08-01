BUILDING BLOCKS: New Green Bay Packaging paper mill

Project name: Green Bay Packaging paper mill

Address: 1700 N. Webster Court, Green Bay

Size: 24,000 square feet, two stories

Cost: $583 million

Start month: September 2018

Estimated completion time: Early 2021

Owner: Green Bay Packaging

General contractor: Miron Construction, Neenah

Engineer: KSH Solutions, San Antonio, Texas

Equipment installation: Voith, Germany

Significance to the region:This mill will replace Green Bay Packaging’s 71-year-old mill in Green Bay. It will be the first new paper mill built in Wisconsin in more than 30 years. The project is expected to create 1,000 construction jobs and will require approximately 1.5 million labor hours.