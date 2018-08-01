BUILDING BLOCKS: New Green Bay Packaging paper mill

Project name: Green Bay Packaging paper mill
Address: 1700 N. Webster Court, Green Bay
Size: 24,000 square feet, two stories
Cost: $583 million
Start month: September 2018
Estimated completion time: Early 2021
Owner: Green Bay Packaging
General contractor: Miron Construction, Neenah
Engineer: KSH Solutions, San Antonio, Texas
Equipment installation: Voith, Germany
Significance to the region:This mill will replace Green Bay Packaging’s 71-year-old mill in Green Bay. It will be the first new paper mill built in Wisconsin in more than 30 years. The project is expected to create 1,000 construction jobs and will require approximately 1.5 million labor hours.Follow @natebeck9