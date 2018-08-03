Alliance Energy plans to eliminate coal for energy by 2050

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Madison-based utility says it plans to stop burning coal to generate electricity by 2050 and will reduce its carbon emissions by 80 percent by then.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Alliance Energy says it plans to double its use of renewable-energy sources by 2030, taking them from 16 percent of its energy mix to 33 percent. Coal now provides 33 percent of the utility’s power supply.

Scott Reigstad, a spokesman for Alliant spokesman, says most of the change will be to wind energy.

The plan is outlined in Alliant’s corporate-sustainability report, which also says that by 2024, coal reliance will be reduced to 23 percent of the utility’s fuel and eliminated as a fuel source by 2050.

The utility serves customers in parts of Wisconsin and Iowa.