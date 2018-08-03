Evers calls Walker anti-schools in latest ad

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tony Evers is releasing a new ad ripping Republican Gov. Scott Walker as the most anti-school governor Wisconsin has ever seen.

Evers, the state schools superintendent, announced the ad on Friday. The spot will air statewide.

The ad features Evers talking to children at a picnic table and a playground. He says Walker doesn’t understand that teaching children and building a skilled workforce is essential to strengthening the middle class. He says that’s why Walker has been the most anti-school governor Wisconsin has ever seen.

Evers has emerged as the front-runner in an eight-candidate Democratic gubernatorial field. Voters will choose the nominee in the primary election scheduled for Aug. 14.

Evers and Walker have been working to portray themselves as the most pro-school candidates. Walker’s campaign didn’t immediately reply to an email.